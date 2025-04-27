Invesco Ltd. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 624,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Powerfleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,361,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIOT opened at $5.12 on Friday. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Powerfleet ( NASDAQ:AIOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIOT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powerfleet

About Powerfleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.