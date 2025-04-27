Invesco Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paramount Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,804.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $964.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

