Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240,230 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

