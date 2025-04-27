Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

