Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Burford Capital worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Price Performance

NYSE BUR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

