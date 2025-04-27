Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

