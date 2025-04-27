Blue Grotto Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 101,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 881,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $193,498,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

