Barclays PLC Sells 96,332 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,332 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,271,316.40. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $299,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

