Barclays PLC Sells 31,848 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,476.80. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Yelp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

