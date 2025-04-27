Barclays PLC Sells 300,546 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 300,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of ADT worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ADT by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,624 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ADT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,843,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $74,927,000 after acquiring an additional 523,333 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

