Barclays PLC Sells 262 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 909,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 353,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

PTGX opened at $44.49 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.