Barclays PLC Sells 190,938 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Inari Medical worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $14,447,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

