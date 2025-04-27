Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,817 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

