Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

