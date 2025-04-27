Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

CPK opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

