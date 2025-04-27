Barclays PLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWL opened at $53.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.