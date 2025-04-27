Barclays PLC Raises Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

