Barclays PLC Purchases 17,586 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

