Barclays PLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NXRT stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -20,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

