Barclays PLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares in the company, valued at $171,100,291.25. This represents a 41.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

