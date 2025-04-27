Barclays PLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Kemper worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Trading Down 1.0 %

KMPR stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

