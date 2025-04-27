Barclays PLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Braze by 9,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Braze by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,134.40. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,609.70. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

