Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Bruker Stock Up 0.3 %

BRKR opened at $39.07 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

