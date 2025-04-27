Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park National by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Park National by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $131.71 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.