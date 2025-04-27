Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Select Medical worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE SEM opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

