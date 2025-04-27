Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,267,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

