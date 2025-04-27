Barclays PLC Buys 5,489 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Standex International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

