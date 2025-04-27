Barclays PLC Buys 456,759 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of Altice USA worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Altice USA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.36 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

