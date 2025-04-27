Barclays PLC Buys 27,725 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

