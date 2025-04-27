Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of HNI worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,016,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,755,000 after acquiring an additional 124,391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

