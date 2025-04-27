Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.73% of ODP worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ODP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in ODP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

