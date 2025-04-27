Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
