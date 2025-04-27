Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

