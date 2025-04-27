Aviso Wealth Management Acquires 379 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviso Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.