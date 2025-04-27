Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.