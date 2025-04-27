Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 27.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.1% on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.