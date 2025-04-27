Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 27.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.1% on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.
AND has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
