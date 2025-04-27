Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 27.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.1% on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The stock traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.