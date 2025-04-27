Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Air Lease worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

