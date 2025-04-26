Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.90.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZM opened at $76.03 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
