Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Yatsen worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

YSG opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -2.62.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

