William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for DGX

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.2 %

DGX stock opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,960,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

