Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,105,000 after buying an additional 380,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after buying an additional 1,093,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,496,000 after acquiring an additional 382,194 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

