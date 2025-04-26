S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 106,756.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

