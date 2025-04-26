SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

