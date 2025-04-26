ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 14.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $975.00 to $1,060.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $942.74 and last traded at $929.00. Approximately 2,578,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,493,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $812.70.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $838.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

