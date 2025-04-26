Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,077,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 654,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 201,494 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.73 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

