Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 340 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Merus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. Merus has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.