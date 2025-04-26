Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

