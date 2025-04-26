RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.69 million.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

