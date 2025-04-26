Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,529. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,182.12. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 1.5 %

REPX stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $549.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

